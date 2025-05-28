Witkoff signals possible breakthrough in hostage talks as Israel, Hamas dispute progress

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that a new proposal aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages is imminent, raising hopes for a breakthrough in talks that have so far remained deadlocked.

"We are on the verge of sending a new terms document, which I hope will be delivered by the end of the day," Witkoff said while appearing alongside President Donald Trump. "The president is expected to review it, and I have a very good feeling about the possibility of reaching a long-term solution — a temporary ceasefire and a peace resolution to this conflict."

1 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

Hamas said earlier in the day it had reached a "general framework agreement" with Witkoff as part of ongoing negotiations to halt the fighting and secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The terror group said the deal includes a permanent ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and transferring the governance of the territory to a professional committee following the agreement's announcement.

According to Hamas, the proposed deal involves releasing 10 Israeli hostages and several bodies in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, under the supervision of international mediators. The group said it is awaiting a final response.

Israeli officials quickly dismissed Hamas’s statement, warning it was part of a broader campaign of “propaganda and psychological warfare.” One official said that while Israel had agreed to Witkoff’s proposal, Hamas “continues to adhere to its refusal,” adding that the group’s counterproposal was unacceptable to both Israel and the U.S.

A senior Israeli official later clarified that Israel was unaware of any formal agreement between Hamas and the United States. “The attempt by Hamas to brand its version as the 'Witkoff framework' will not succeed,” the official said. “Israel and the U.S. have both firmly rejected the ideas Hamas has presented in recent days. The only proposal on the table is Witkoff’s original plan from early last week.”

The Saudi-based Al Arabiya network reported that Israel is demanding the release of 10 hostages at once, while Hamas wants to divide the release into two phases. The group is also reportedly seeking guarantees from the Trump administration before any hostages are freed and is pushing for a 90-day ceasefire, compared to Israel’s demand for a 60-day truce. Additional disagreements remain over the mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid.

Despite opposition to a previous Hamas offer — which included the release of five hostages at the start of the agreement and another five at the end, likely after 70 days — the group now insists it has made real progress with Witkoff. Still, the American envoy himself recently expressed disappointment with Hamas’s response to the mediation.

The U.S. effort has stirred concerns in Israel that Washington might offer Hamas guarantees and pressure Israel to end the war without meeting its conditions. Witkoff has said his framework is not final and that other ideas remain on the table. Sources familiar with discussions involving Witkoff and U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler said the American side views Israel as potentially impeding a deal and has urged greater flexibility.

The developments unfolded as Israel’s parliament held a special session on the hostages, marking 600 days since the October 7 Hamas-led massacre. Although the debate was meant to focus on the 58 hostages still in captivity, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu devoted much of his remarks to attacking the opposition.

“The opposition titled this debate ‘a complete failure by the government to achieve the goals of the war’ — returning the hostages and defeating Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “I ask you, are you talking about our fighters? Have you lost your minds? You talk of zero achievements, but the people of Israel know that this war has seen more victories across more fronts than ever before.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid laughed in response, asking, “What is he talking about?”

A statement from the families’ headquarters for the return of the hostages criticized Netanyahu’s remarks: “Never have there been so many hostages in an Israeli war. Fifty-eight people still languish in Hamas captivity. Some wars are resolved in six days. This one has dragged on for 600.”