'Response is inevitable': Putin revises Russia's nuclear doctrine on 1,000th day of Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially approved changes to his country’s nuclear doctrine , the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. Under the revised framework, Moscow now threatens a potential nuclear response even to a conventional attack against Russia – if such an attack is carried out with the "aid" of another nuclear power. This is widely interpreted as a clear warning to Western nations arming and supporting Ukraine.

The Kremlin's announcement coincides with Kyiv marking 1,000 days since Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022. It's viewed as a response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent approval, allowing Ukraine to use American long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory.

4 View gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin ( Photo: Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/ AP )

Over recent months, Putin has repeatedly threatened a severe response should Biden grant such permission. In September, he warned that it would alter the scale and nature of the war in Ukraine, signaling direct involvement by NATO, the U.S. and Europe, since NATO personnel and infrastructure would necessarily be involved in guiding and launching such attacks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the updated nuclear doctrine aims to ensure "potential enemies" understand that Russia’s response to any attack on itself or its allies would be "inevitable."

He stressed that any assault by a non-nuclear state on Russia, conducted in cooperation with a nuclear state, would be considered a joint attack by both nations. "This is a very important point," he said during a press conference.

Peskov further argued that expanding the scenarios for potential nuclear use was "essential" given the "current state of affairs." However, he didn’t directly respond when asked whether this was a direct reaction to the U.S. decision to allow Kyiv to target Russian territory with U.S. weaponry — a move Ukraine had long advocated for, claiming it was fighting "with one hand tied behind its back" without such approval.

4 View gallery Ukraine launching US-made ATACMS ( Photo: AFP / JOHN HAMILTON / US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE )

Peskov also reiterated that Moscow "always" sought to reduce nuclear threats, considering them an "extreme" measure meant solely for deterrence.

Nonetheless, the updated nuclear doctrine effectively broadens the Kremlin’s conditions for launching a nuclear strike, providing more detailed scenarios compared to the previous framework.

According to the changes, which were advanced in the weeks leading up to the U.S. elections but only now formalized, Russia could respond with a nuclear attack to a conventional assault on its territory if it involves aid from a nuclear-armed state.

The new doctrine also outlines the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the event of a "massive air strike" involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter jets, drones and other aerial munitions.

Any aggression against Russia by a nation that’s part of a coalition – presumably NATO – would now be treated as aggression by the entire coalition. The new doctrine also allows for consideration of a nuclear response to aggression against Russia’s ally, Belarus.

4 View gallery Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky ( Photo: AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE )

The UK condemned Putin’s decision shortly after its announcement, saying the president’s move was the “latest example of irresponsibility from a depraved Russian government,” according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

When asked about the new nuclear threat posed by Russia, Starmer told the BBC that: “We remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russia has begun serial production of mobile bomb shelters that can protect against a variety of threats including shockwaves and radiation from a nuclear blast.

The emergency ministry's research institute said the "KUB-M" shelter could offer protection for 48 hours against these and other natural and man-made hazards.

Among those it listed were: explosions and shrapnel from conventional weapons; falling debris from buildings; dangerous chemicals; and fires.

4 View gallery Ukranian soldier in Donetsk ( Photo: REUTERS/Stringer )

The "KUB-M" looks like a reinforced shipping container and consists of two modules - a room for 54 people and a technical block. More modules can be added if needed, the institute said.

It did not link the move to any current crisis, though the announcement came days after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to allow Ukraine to fire U.S. long-range missiles deep into Russia - a decision that the Kremlin said was reckless and would draw a response from Moscow.

"The mobile shelter is a multifunctional structure that provides protection for people from various threats, including natural disasters and man-made accidents," the research institute said, calling it "an important step towards improving the safety of citizens".

It can easily be transported on a truck and connected to water supplies, and can also be deployed in Russia's vast northern permafrost, it added.

