IDF strike in Lebanon; Gaza residents urged: 'Hamas uses you — don't obey'

on Saturday, striking high-rise buildings and calling on residents to evacuate south. The military says nearly half of the city’s prewar population has already left.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, accused Hamas of “killing all its opponents since its founding, looting budgets, and using civilians and their families as human shields.” He told Gaza City residents that while they faced danger, “the movement’s ‘ISIS men’ are hiding underground or celebrating outside Gaza in hotels.” He urged civilians not to follow Hamas’s instructions and to leave the city.

