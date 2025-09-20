IDF strikes 100 terror targets in Gaza as ground forces press deeper into Hamas strongholds

The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday its troops are continuing to expand operations against Hamas in Gaza, striking some 100 terror targets in the past day as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.

According to the IDF, forces in the Southern Command, working with Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet, are pressing attacks on Hamas military capabilities throughout the Gaza Strip .

Footage of IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Video: IDF )

In Gaza City, the IDF’s 98th Division destroyed terror infrastructure, tunnels, booby-trapped buildings, and firing positions that posed a threat to troops on the ground. Soldiers also uncovered weapons and eliminated several Hamas terrorists, including commanders in the group’s military wing.

4 View gallery IDF forces operate in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Meanwhile, the 162nd Division continued operations in Gaza City and the Jabaliya area, targeting terror sites and eliminating militants. On Friday, division troops directed Israeli Air Force aircraft that killed several Hamas operatives in Gaza City.

4 View gallery IDF troops ( Photo: IDF )

In northern Gaza, the 99th Division targeted above- and below-ground Hamas infrastructure. Combat teams from the 11th Brigade and the Northern Brigade carried out strikes on multiple terror facilities and killed additional operatives.

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

In the south, the Gaza Division (143rd) struck in Khan Younis and Rafah, destroying underground and surface-level terror infrastructure and killing more militants.

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Throughout the past 24 hours, Israeli aircraft carried out about 100 strikes across the Gaza Strip, hitting underground sites, weapons depots, terror cells, and other Hamas assets in support of ground operations.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas published a propaganda image portraying the 48 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip , labeling each one as Ron Arad, the Israeli Air Force navigator missing since 1988.