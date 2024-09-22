Hezbollah rocket falls in Moshav Beit She'arim, kills 15 cows

, that Hezbollah said was aimed at the Ramat David base by Hezbollah, struck a cowshed in Moshav Beit She'arim. Moshe Cohen, the 78-year-old farmer, recounted the harrowing experience: "At 4 a.m., we were awaken by a massive boom and found our cows in distress. The veterinarian is doing everything possible to save those severely injured. There's significant damage to the sheds and water systems, but it's a great miracle no one was hurt."

