Hezbollah rocket falls in Moshav Beit She'arim, kills 15 cows

In a dramatic turn of events, one of the salvos targeting the Jezreel Valley, that Hezbollah said was aimed at the Ramat David base by Hezbollah, struck a cowshed in Moshav Beit She'arim. Moshe Cohen, the 78-year-old farmer, recounted the harrowing experience: "At 4 a.m., we were awaken by a massive boom and found our cows in distress. The veterinarian is doing everything possible to save those severely injured. There's significant damage to the sheds and water systems, but it's a great miracle no one was hurt."
As four salvos rained down on the Jezreel Valley overnight, the moshav reported that a cowshed in Beit She'arim was struck, resulting in the death of 15 cows and damage to the structures. "The main thing is that we are alive," Moshe Cohen reflected on the impact to his family’s cowshed. "I told my wife, 'Look what's happening, it's just a matter of days before it reaches us.' Then, at 4 a.m., we heard the giant boom, and when I stepped outside, I saw the damage."
Cohen, a second-generation moshav founder and a farmer for nearly 50 years, shared the grim toll: "Fifteen cows were killed, and three are critically injured. The veterinarian is here trying to save them, but it's likely they will have to be put down. There is extensive damage to the sheds and water systems, and we have a lot of hard work ahead to fix everything."
Shuki Shor from Beit She'arim remarked: "The explosion was barely 65 yards from the family home, and everyone was inside. It sounded close, and soon we realized it had landed right in our farmyard."
He speculated that the target was the nearby Ramat David air base and, indeed, Hezbollah claimed the salvos were directed at that base, where Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated last week that we are entering a "new phase in the war."