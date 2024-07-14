Shooting was 'assassination attempt' on Trump, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into "an assassination attempt" against former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, authorities said. Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of FBI Pittsburgh field office, said the FBI was not prepared to identify the shooter and did not have a motive for the incident that left one person dead and two injured.

"This evening, we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. It's still an active crime scene," Rojek said during a press conference.

There is no existing threat after the shooting, the FBI official said.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.

Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red "Make America Great Again" hat knocked off, and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before the fist bump, then agents rushed him to a black SUV.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

U.S. President Joe Biden called for an end to political violence after Republican challenger Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a rally on Saturday, and Biden's campaign suspended all political communication, including ads attacking Trump.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick," Biden said, adding he had been thoroughly briefed on the matter and planned to talk to Trump. "Everybody must condemn it," Biden said. The president later spoke to Trump, 78, by phone the White House said, but it did not elaborate on the call.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Saturday invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22 following the shooting at the rally of former President Donald Trump. "Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump," the panel said in a statement on social media.