Dutch-Muslim nurse threatens to kill Israeli patients with injections, sparking investigation

Batisma Chayat Sa’id, a Muslim nurse in the Netherlands, has been accused of threatening to administer lethal injections to Israeli patients under her care. In a disturbing Instagram comment, she wrote: “You know what 'm doing with Zionists—giving an extra injection as a nurse specialist. Letting it to go heaven!"

2 View gallery Israeli exposes Batisma Chayat Sa’id

The comments were exposed by Israeli social media activist Max Veifer, a 25-year-old English teacher from Ashdod. The exchange began when Lital van Steenbergen, an Israeli-Dutch woman living in the Netherlands, responded to a post by far-right politician Geert Wilders, who warned of the country’s supposed radical Islamization by 2050. Sa’id replied to Wilders, saying: “It’s not our dream—it will happen by 2027.” van Steenbergen countered in Dutch: “Your dream is our nightmare. But people wake up from nightmares. Our Netherlands, our Israel.”

Sa’id responded harshly: “Nothing belongs to you! My grandparents built the Netherlands. I was born and raised here, and I will do everything in my power to help this country get rid of the Zionist cancer.” She then added the threat about injections.

“When she said she was a specialist nurse, that hit a nerve,” van Steenbergen explained. “I also work in healthcare. I warned her that people in Australia who made similar statements had been exposed by Max Veifer.” She then tagged Veifer, who quickly took up the case.

When van Steenbergen threatened to report her, Sa’id replied: “Haha, try your best! I don’t have a boss—I’m the boss! All Zionists can die, inside healthcare and beyond, and I’m happy to help with that!”

Lital filed a complaint with the Dutch Nurses Association, while her husband Sebastian submitted a police report on July 18. “The association told me they couldn’t locate her in their registry,” she said. “She apparently works in home care for the elderly. We know she was born in the Netherlands to Moroccan immigrant parents. The police told my husband that her statements were unacceptable and said they would escalate the case due to the nature of her ‘plans.’”

Soon after, Sa’id claimed she had not authored the posts and that her identity had been stolen. She deleted all her social media accounts. “We don’t believe her,” said van Steenbergen. “The comments were unmistakably hers.”

Sa’id was arrested for questioning last Wednesday by police in Driebergen. She denied all charges and repeated to the Dutch daily De Telegraaf that someone had impersonated her online. “It seems someone is pretending to be me, posting false and defamatory statements,” she said. “I want to make it clear—I hold no hatred toward Jews or any people, race, religion, or identity.”

Someone like that should be prosecuted and barred from treating patients. Imagine your grandparents being cared for by someone so hateful

She announced plans to file a complaint for identity theft. However, police remain skeptical, and a digital forensics expert is reviewing her online accounts. Notably, in August of the previous year, an account under her name posted: “Your time will come—don’t spare anyone,” aimed at Zionists, and described the burial of Israelis in Gaza as “a dream come true.”

Sebastian van Steenbergen called the incident “a disgrace.” He added, “I’m glad the authorities acted swiftly and seriously. You never know how far this kind of online rhetoric can go. Maybe she just wanted to provoke—but she’s an actual nurse. In the best-case scenario, we’ve prevented harm. At the very least, maybe people will think twice before saying things like that.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In a video exposing the incident, Veifer said Sa’id’s comments represented a grave breach of medical ethics. “Someone like that should be prosecuted and barred from treating patients. Imagine your grandparents being cared for by someone so hateful,” he said.

Just a month earlier, two healthcare workers in New South Wales, Australia, were suspended for two years after bragging they would kill Israeli patients and refuse treatment to Israeli wounded. One even hinted he had already done so: “You have no idea how many Israeli dogs came through this hospital—and I sent them to hell.”

Those comments, too, were revealed in a conversation with Veifer. The Australian prime minister condemned the remarks, and police launched an investigation. Both workers remain suspended, pending sentencing.