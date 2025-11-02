Obama backs Mamdani for NYC mayor in surprise pre-election move

Former U.S. president Barack Obama praised Zohran Mamdani’s campaign and offered to be a “sounding board" into the future if the progressive Democrat wins Tuesday’s New York City mayoral election, the New York Times reported Saturday, a move that deepens their relationship and positions Mamdani as a rising figure within the Democratic Party.

The offer, made in a phone call over the weekend, marks an unusual step for Obama, who rarely engages directly in municipal races. According to the report, Obama praised Mamdani’s campaign as “impressive to watch” and expressed his commitment to supporting the 34-year-old candidate’s success beyond election day. The two discussed the challenges of forming a new city administration and strategies for advancing Mamdani’s agenda to lower New York’s cost of living.

1 View gallery Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama ( Photo: REUTERS / Kevin Wurm / Yuki Iwamura / Pool )

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and member of the New York State Assembly, has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Israel groups and Republican lawmakers for his vocal opposition to Israel. He has labeled the country an apartheid state and publicly supported what he calls “Palestinian resistance.” Critics accuse him of promoting extremist rhetoric and aligning with anti-Israel causes.

The timing of Obama’s endorsement is significant: just three days ahead of what is shaping up to be the most contentious mayoral election in New York in decades. Early voting turnout over the first weekend was five times higher than during the same period in 2021.

While Obama’s backing could boost Mamdani’s appeal among progressive voters, other leading Democrats have stayed away. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also from New York, has notably refrained from endorsing Mamdani, as have several prominent city Democrats who appear wary of associating with his controversial positions.

In parallel with Obama’s outreach, Mamdani released his first Arabic-language campaign video over the weekend. The 40-second clip, filmed at a Jordanian-owned pastry shop in his home neighborhood of Astoria, quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 2.6 million views within hours.

Mamdani's Arabic-language campaign video

“I may look like your cousin from Damascus, but my Arabic could use some polishing,” Mamdani jokes in the video, smiling as he playfully apologizes for New York’s knafeh not measuring up to New Jersey’s. A Palestinian flag is visible in the background of the shop.