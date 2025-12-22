Flanked by Greek and Cypriot leaders, Netanyahu sends defiant message to Iran and Turkey

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint news conference Monday evening with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides following bilateral and trilateral meetings at a high‑profile summit in Jerusalem.

Asked about rising tensions with Iran amid recent military drills, reports of increased ballistic missile production and regional threats, Netanyahu said Israel is closely monitoring developments and preparing accordingly. “We know Iran has been conducting exercises recently,” he said. “We are tracking it, making the necessary preparations. And I want to make clear to Iran — any action will be met with a very sharp response.”

המסר של נתניהו לארדואן ולאיראן ( Video: GPO )

Netanyahu also issued a pointed message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan without naming him directly. “Those who fantasize they can reestablish their empire and their dominion over our land, I say: forget it. It's not going to happen. Don’t even think about it. We are committed and able to defend ourselves, and our cooperation further enhances that capability. Together, we three genuine democracies in the Eastern Mediterranean shall advance security, prosperity and liberty.”

Netanyahu said the leaders agreed to broaden military and security cooperation, noting that “the threats we face are real.” He said the partnership aims to bring a better future to their countries and the wider region, “stability through strength, prosperity through strength and peace through strength.”

Speaking for the three governments, Netanyahu added: “I can speak for Israel and our two partners here: no one wants a confrontation. On the contrary. We seek stability, prosperity and peace. Of course we are committed to defending each of our countries, including maritime borders. I call this a coalition in favor of these norms and for stability. We hope it will not be tested.”

Looking specifically at Iran, Netanyahu referenced Israel’s successes in recent operations, saying, “The basic expectation of Iran has not changed, the level of enrichment and other activities, stop the proxy war against us. That has not changed. And I know it has not changed in the American position.”

2 View gallery Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ( Photo: ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP )

Netanyahu was also asked about his former adviser Eli Feldstein amid a new report on his actions on behalf of Qatar. Netanyahu declined to comment in detail, saying previous court rulings in related cases showed the allegations were unfounded smears.

Pressed on the issue of a state commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, Netanyahu reiterated his call for a national investigation modeled after the U.S. probe into the Sept. 11 attacks. “We all need to provide answers,” he said. “The way to deal with the question of what happened on Oct. 7 is to establish a national inquiry commission, with half its members appointed by the coalition and half by the opposition. There is no better way to do this.”

Netanyahu also said the next summit of the three leaders would be held again in Jerusalem — unless what he called the “absurdity” of the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding arrest warrants against him changes.

President Christodoulides said the talks reaffirmed the strategic nature of their alliance, based on shared values, interests and goals aimed at regional prosperity, stability and security. “The trilateral meeting deepened cooperation between us in a variety of fields,” he said.

2 View gallery Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ( Photo: Adem ALTAN / AFP )

Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the gathering as the tenth trilateral summit, underscoring the partnership’s strategic importance and resilience. “We are entering a different geopolitical phase — creating serious risks, but also a window of opportunity to shape regional security that could bring peace and prosperity,” he said.

Netanyahu’s comments came after a Greek news report last week said Israel, Greece and Cyprus were considering forming a joint military force in the Eastern Mediterranean, with naval, air and land components. Jerusalem, Athens and Nicosia are said to want to strengthen strategic ties and discuss the force at senior military levels, a report denied by Israeli officials.