Israel, Greece, Cyprus weigh joint military force in eastern Mediterranean amid Turkey tensions

Israel, Greece and Cyprus are exploring the formation of a joint military force in the eastern Mediterranean, according to reports in Greek media, as the three countries tighten strategic ties amid Turkey’s continued military buildup in the region.

The proposed force would include land, sea and air units and serve as a rapid response brigade of around 2,500 troops. According to the report by Greece’s Ta Nea news outlet, the plan was discussed by senior officers from the three nations and would be stationed across multiple sites in Israel, Cyprus and the Greek islands of Karpathos and Rhodes.

Under the proposal, Israel and Greece would each contribute 1,000 soldiers, while Cyprus would send 500. Each country would also provide one air force squadron. Naval assets would include one Israeli and one Greek warship and submarine, which would patrol the area jointly or independently, depending on operational needs.

The force is intended in part to deter Turkey and protect key energy infrastructure in the eastern Mediterranean, including underwater pipelines. Regional security concerns have grown following the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The joint initiative would also provide Israel with added “strategic depth” in the face of growing Turkish involvement in Syria under President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Greek and Cypriot officials reportedly see the force as a way to strengthen their deterrence posture against what they call the “Turkish challenge.”

The development follows a surprise diplomatic visit to Athens last month by top Israeli officials, including acting National Security Adviser Gil Reich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary and incumbent Mossad director, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman. They met with their Greek counterparts for talks focused on regional and strategic issues, including postwar planning for Gaza.

Officials familiar with the discussions said Israel and Greece are now reviving defense and economic cooperation initiatives that had stalled in recent years due to the war in Gaza. "Israel wants to restart and accelerate joint efforts," one official said.