What we know about Cole Tomas Allen, Torrance teacher suspected in WHCD shooting

Allen, from Torrance, California, was a guest at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other senior political figures had gathered for the annual dinner, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery Carroll.

1 View gallery Cole Tomas Allen ( Photo: X )

Law enforcement officials described Allen as a “sole gunman” and said he charged the checkpoint at 8:36 p.m., running toward the ballroom where about 2,600 journalists, government officials and public figures were attending the event.

“We do know that law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Carroll told reporters. He later clarified that preliminary information indicated Allen had discharged a weapon, though he stressed that the investigation was still in its early stages.

Allen was stopped by Secret Service officers and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Officials said he was not struck by gunfire.

Footage from the moment of the shooting outside the White House correspondents’ dinner ( Video: Trurth Social )

The evacuation at the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington after the shooting ( Video: X )

Trump told reporters Saturday night that one Secret Service agent was shot at close range but was not seriously injured because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The agent, Trump said, was in “great shape.”

Trump said Allen had been captured and that investigators were heading to his apartment. He said the suspect had been “totally subdued and under control” by Secret Service officers.

Photos and videos posted by Trump on social media showed Allen shirtless and lying on the ground. The video appeared to show him running past several armed security officers. As he passed, one officer appeared to draw a weapon. It was not immediately clear whether the officer fired.

Trump said Allen charged the checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and was subdued by Secret Service personnel. He described Allen as “a guy who looked pretty evil” and said he was “fighting hard” while law enforcement pinned him down.

Trump also said investigators believed Allen was a “lone wolf,” a view he said he shared.

“Incident won’t deter me from win in Iran war,” Trump later said.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and law enforcement did a fantastic job,” he added.

The incident prompted Trump and the first lady to be rushed from the ballroom by Secret Service agents, along with other administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. House Speaker Mike Johnson was also evacuated.

US President Donald Trump, after the shooting ( Video: White House )

Inside the ballroom, guests ducked under tables as the hall descended into panic. Video from the scene showed attendees taking cover and staff members fleeing toward the front of the room. Shortly before being escorted away, the first lady appeared to react to something in the crowd and looked concerned, according to a live feed from C-SPAN.

The Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies swarmed the Washington Hilton after the shooting. Members of the National Guard took up positions inside the building as guests were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside the hotel was tightened significantly.

Some attendees reported hearing between five and eight shots, while one law enforcement official said a shooter had opened fire. Authorities did not immediately say what prompted the shooting or the earlier loud noise that disrupted the dinner.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanch said the investigation was ongoing and that charges were expected to be filed soon, including firearms offenses and other possible counts. Federal law enforcement officials were working to obtain search warrants, he said.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Allen faces two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

“It is clear, based upon what we know so far, that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could,” Pirro said. She said more charges would likely be added.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators were reviewing ballistic evidence, including a long gun and shell casings, and conducting interviews. He urged anyone with information to contact the FBI.