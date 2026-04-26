Trump pulled from stage after gunman opened fire at WHCA dinner

Attendees, including U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, took cover at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night after a loud noise and reports of gunfire, according to video from the scene.

Trump and the first lady were rushed out by Secret Service agents as the Washington Hilton ballroom was thrown into chaos. Trump was reported uninjured, and there were no immediate reports of injuries among the roughly 2,600 attendees. A suspect was detained after allegedly firing a shotgun at a Secret Service agent, who was struck in protective gear and not harmed, according to an FBI official.

Evacuation moment at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington after shooting ( Video: X )

4 View gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson is evacuated from the hall by Secret Service agents ( Photo: Reuters )

4 View gallery Secret Service agents at the White House after Trump was evacuated ( Photo: Reuters )

About an hour after being rushed from the event, Trump said on Truth Social that a “shooter had been apprehended.”

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and law enforcement did a fantastic job,” he added.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the Washington Hilton banquet hall as hundreds of guests ducked under tables. Some in the crowd reported hearing between five and eight shots fired, while one law enforcement official said a shooter had opened fire. No further details were immediately available.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out by Secret Service agents, along with other administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. House Speaker Mike Johnson was also evacuated.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

4 View gallery The arrest of the suspect ( Photo: X )

Members of the National Guard took up positions inside the building as guests were allowed to leave but not re-enter. Security outside the hotel was tightened significantly.

Video from the scene showed panic inside the ballroom, with attendees taking cover and staff fleeing toward the front of the hall. Shortly before being escorted from the stage, the first lady appeared to react to something in the crowd and looked concerned, according to a live feed from C-SPAN.