IDF names 2 soldiers killed in action in Gaza

The IDF on Tuesday confirmed that Staff Sergeant Roei Marom, 21, from Raanana, a Kfir Brigade soldier, and Master Sergeant (res.) Raz Abulafia, 27, from Rishafon, a 12th Brigade soldier, were killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Additionally, an 188th Armored Brigade reservist and 605th Battalion career soldier were seriously wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Two 300th Brigade soldiers were also severely injured due to an anti-tank missile strike near the Lebanon border. The injured soldiers were transported to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

1 View gallery Master Sergeant (res.) Raz Abulafia and Staff Sergeant Roei Marom ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, Hamas's communications minister in Gaza warned that the Gaza Strip is on the verge of a complete communications breakdown by Thursday due to rapidly depleting fuel reserves, which could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and further complicate residents' access to emergency assistance, CNN reported.

The Palestinians' official news agency WAFA reported, citing a hospital in the western city of Tulkarm, that at least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the West Bank early on Tuesday.