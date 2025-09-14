Hamas using hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal as 'human shield,' mother says

Meirav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal, said Sunday evening that her son is being held in Gaza City, as shown in a video released by Hamas. She added that she was told he is being used as a human shield.
“This is the lowest of the low. We can’t breathe,” she told Army Radio. “Today I received confirmation that my son is alone, above ground in Gaza.”
She said, “With every sentence he speaks, he has to swallow. I know from the hostages who returned, Tal (Shoham) and Omer (Wenkert), I know that he is keeping silent because he hasn’t been given enough water. They put him in a long-sleeved shirt so no one would see how frighteningly thin he has become.”
Earlier this month Hamas published a video showing proof of life from Guy, in which he is seen traveling in a car and stating that he was being filmed in Gaza City on Aug. 28, 2025. In the video he is also seen meeting fellow hostage Alon Ohel, whose family permitted his name to be released about two hours after Hamas distributed the footage.
Guy’s family later allowed short segments of the video to be published. In one clip, he says: “All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back.”