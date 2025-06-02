UN chief 'appalled' by reports IDF fired on Gazans in food line

Secretary General Guterres echoes Hamas' claims that dozens were killed by IDF fire in a food distribution center on Sunday, a claim the IDF and the foundation running food distribution, both deny; GHF says Hamas cries massacre to hold on to power

The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday and called for an independent investigation. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
The statement released by Guterres echoed claims by Hamas that the IDF opened fire at a food distribution center near Rafah the previous day, killing dozens and wounding over 100. The claim was quickly repeated by major media outlets around the world but was denied by Israel and by the American GHF operating the distribution center.
Security camera footage of food distribution at the GHF center in Rafah

2 View gallery
מזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרשמזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרש
Antonio Guterres
(Photo: AFP)
"IDF did not fire at civilians near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area. In recent hours, false publications have been circulated containing serious accusations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gaza Strip residents in the humanitarian aid distribution zone," the military said in a statement.
"The findings of a preliminary investigation indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area, and these reports are false. The IDF enables the American civil organization (GHF) and international aid agencies to distribute aid directly to Gaza’s residents and not to Hamas. Hamas is doing everything it can to sabotage the success of food distribution in Gaza."
2 View gallery
רפיחרפיח
Rafah
(Photo: AFP)
GHF said the fund distributed nearly 900,000 meals in the Rafah distribution area but warned that the more it succeeds in providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza, the more Hamas would attempt to spread falsehoods about alleged massacres.
"The more successful GHF's efforts become, the more distressed Hamas will find itself, and accordingly, we will see more and more fake publications of 'massacre' incidents," the fund said in its statement.
