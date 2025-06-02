UN chief 'appalled' by reports IDF fired on Gazans in food line

The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday and called for an independent investigation. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday and called for an independent investigation. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

The United Nations Secretary General said on Monday he was appalled by reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza on Sunday and called for an independent investigation. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food," Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

at a food distribution center near Rafah the previous day, killing dozens and wounding over 100. The claim was quickly repeated by major media outlets around the world but was denied by Israel and by the American GHF operating the distribution center.

at a food distribution center near Rafah the previous day, killing dozens and wounding over 100. The claim was quickly repeated by major media outlets around the world but was denied by Israel and by the American GHF operating the distribution center.

"IDF did not fire at civilians near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area. In recent hours, false publications have been circulated containing serious accusations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gaza Strip residents in the humanitarian aid distribution zone," the military said in a statement.

"IDF did not fire at civilians near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area. In recent hours, false publications have been circulated containing serious accusations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gaza Strip residents in the humanitarian aid distribution zone," the military said in a statement.

"IDF did not fire at civilians near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area. In recent hours, false publications have been circulated containing serious accusations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gaza Strip residents in the humanitarian aid distribution zone," the military said in a statement.