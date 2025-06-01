IDF rejects blame for Rafah deaths, points to Hamas manipulation

IDF spokesperson released a comprehensive response to the accusations regarding the killing of 30 people by gunfire at the aid distribution area in Rafah, claiming that no shooting took place in the vicinity of the compound. Hours after the reports had already echoed around the world, the military accused Hamas of spreading lies — similar to the claim made by the American foundation that “the more successful we are, the more Hamas will report ‘fake massacres.’”

Security footage shows no shooting





"IDF did not fire at civilians near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area. In recent hours, false publications have been circulated containing serious accusations against the IDF regarding fire toward Gaza Strip residents in the humanitarian aid distribution zone," the statement said, based on the findings of an initial investigation.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

It also stated: "The findings indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution area, and these reports are false. The IDF enables the American civil organization (GHF) and international aid agencies to distribute aid directly to Gaza’s residents and not to Hamas. Hamas is doing everything it can to sabotage the success of food distribution in Gaza."

"Hamas is a cruel terrorist organization that starves the population and endangers it in order to preserve its control over the Gaza Strip. As part of Hamas’s brutal conduct and its attempts to disrupt humanitarian aid, it directly harms the residents of the Strip. The IDF calls on the media to act with caution regarding false information published by the terrorist organization Hamas, as has been proven in several previous incidents."

1 View gallery Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

An IDF source also revealed that during the night, about one kilometer away from the aid distribution area — and not during the distribution hours — "IDF troops operated to prevent several suspects from approaching. During the operation, warning shots were fired toward suspects who were advancing toward the forces. There is no connection between this incident and the false allegations being made against the Israeli military," he concluded.