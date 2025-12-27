Alongside a Christmas tree and thanking Trump, White House press secretary announces pregnancy

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced that she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl, a younger sister for her one-year-old son, Nico.

Leavitt shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself standing beside a Christmas tree while holding her baby bump. “This is the best gift we could have asked for this Christmas. My heart is overflowing with gratitude,” she wrote.

Leavitt is due to give birth in May 2026 and is expected to become the first person in United States history to serve as White House press secretary while pregnant.

“My husband Nick and I are so excited to be growing our family. Motherhood is the closest thing to heaven on Earth,” she wrote. Leavitt also thanked President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles for, in her words, “fostering a family-friendly environment.”

“2026 is going to be an amazing year. I am so excited to be a girl mom,” she added.

In an interview with Fox News, Leavitt said, “Almost all of my colleagues have children, so we are very supportive of one another while working for the best president ever.”

A senior White House official told the network that Leavitt will continue serving in her role throughout her pregnancy.

Leavitt was appointed at age 27, making her the youngest person ever to serve as White House press secretary. A native of New Hampshire, she previously worked as an assistant in the White House press office toward the end of Trump’s first term, which began in 2017 and ended in 2021.

After Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, Leavitt served as press secretary for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. In 2022, she ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, winning the Republican primary but losing to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas.