Report: Israel refuses Lebanon's request for ceasefire to allow for talks

Israel has rejected diplomatic overtures from Lebanon to halt its escalating offensive against the Hezbollah terrorist group, demanding that negotiations take place only “under fire,” the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The talks have not materialized because of disagreements over sequencing. Beirut has demanded a “cessation of fire” before any meeting takes place, while the Israeli government wants discussions to focus only on the possibility of a cessation, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.