Iranian crown prince rebukes Trump: ‘They died for freedom, not a nuclear deal’

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, without mentioning him by name.

“ Thousands of Iranians have recently been killed ,” he said, referring to the violent suppression of protests in the Islamic Republic. “They did not die so that a strait would remain open or for the sake of a nuclear deal. They died for freedom.”

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and World Jewish Congress President Sylvan Adams

Pahlavi made the remarks during a meeting in Israel with World Jewish Congress President Sylvan Adams.

“We are discussing the hope for the freedom and liberation of the Iranian people, who have suffered for many long years and thirst for freedom,” Adams said. “I believe this will happen in the very near future. The entire Jewish people supports your vision of a free, pluralistic, representative and democratic Iran, and we will stand with you shoulder to shoulder.”

Gallery Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a meeting with World Jewish Congress President Sylvan Adams

Pahlavi said: “What we seek to achieve in the 21st century actually began 2,500 years ago. Iran and Israel are the only two countries in the world that have a biblical connection. We have always had the support of Jews around the world and Israelis in the struggle for Iran’s freedom, and for that we are grateful.”

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi ( Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP )

He said that after the current regime and the threat it poses disappear, Iran could be rebuilt with the help of the international community. He added that he would be happy to host Adams in Tehran and examine suitable locations for the future embassies of Israel and Iran.

Adams announced that he intends to travel to Tehran and identify a suitable property that could one day serve as Israel’s embassy in a free Iran.

In addition, Adams presented Pahlavi with two mezuzahs made of Jerusalem stone. On his behalf, it was said that the parchment scrolls inside the mezuzahs were written by an Israeli scribe of Iranian origin, giving the gift a connection both to Jerusalem and to Iran.