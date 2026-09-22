'After Oct. 7, TikTok made me like Hamas': Negev resident charged with supporting terror group

The Southern District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment Tuesday with the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court against 19-year-old Difallah Abu Regila of the Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam - known in Hebrew as Segev Shalom, charging him with dozens of offenses involving incitement to terrorism, identification with a terrorist organization and direct calls to carry out terrorist acts.

The charges follow 45 TikTok posts published by Abu Regila that prosecutors say included inciting content and expressions of support, including material relating to the October 7 attacks and Hamas terrorist attacks.

Gallery Difallah Abu Regila of the Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the indictment, filed by attorney Noam Eliya Lahav of the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, Abu Regila’s TikTok account had 877 followers and around 5,500 likes, and its posts were publicly accessible.

In the months before his arrest, and intensively on a daily basis throughout August, Abu Regila allegedly shared numerous posts originally published, among other places, on pages identified with Hamas and memorial pages dedicated to terrorist operatives.

Prosecutors said he shared material documenting the October 7 attack, as well as content praising and glorifying terrorists and terrorist operatives, including Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, Ahmed Yassin and Ibrahim al-Nabulsi.

In one post attributed to him, Abu Regila shared a video praising Muin Muammar for killing 20 Israelis in 10 minutes during the October 7 massacre.

( Photo: Israel Police )

( Photo: Israel Police )





( Photo: Israel Police )

( Photo: Israel Police )

In another post, which prosecutors characterize as a direct call to commit a terrorist act, he shared a video containing a sermon presenting jihad and fighting as a religious obligation and as a way to “purify” Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Alongside the indictment, prosecutors asked the court to order that Abu Regila remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings against him.

In the detention request, attorney Eliya Lahav wrote that the number of posts, their content and the direct call to carry out a terrorist act demonstrated the danger posed by Abu Regila. She added that the country’s current security situation heightened the danger associated with such offenses and the risk that his release could harm public security.

A search of his cellphone, prosecutors said, showed daily engagement with terrorist content, including WhatsApp messages, images in his gallery and following pages supporting Hamas and commemorating Hamas terrorists.

According to the prosecution, the evidence painted a troubling picture of the defendant, including “thoughts and hopes about carrying out attacks, extensive engagement with terrorism and support for the Hamas organization, its ideas and the massacres of October 7.”