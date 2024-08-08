Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks

Mediators calls on Jerusalem and terror group to reach agreements on August 15 to 'resolve remaining implementation issues'; Israel to send delegation

Leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. on Thursday invited Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza cease-fire talks on August 15 to close all remaining gaps in a proposed agreement and start implementing it without further delay.
The three countries, which have continued to mediate between both sides to end the war in Gaza, said in a joint statement that the talks could take place in either Doha or Cairo.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Qatari President Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
(Photo: Reuters/ Saudi Press Agency/Handout / Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP, Reuters)
"A framework agreement is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," they said, adding that they are "prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office later confirmed an Israeli delegation will leave for Doha on later in August. Hamas has yet to accept the proposal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in Gaza.
Hamas wants a cease-fire agreement to end the war, while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the conflict will stop only once Hamas is defeated.
