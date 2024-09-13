'Engine died, I pumped water by hand': Israeli rescued after 72 hours adrift near Lebanon

Israeli Navy boats rescue yacht that drifted toward Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





On Monday, Yossi Bramley set sail from Israel to Cyprus aboard his yacht, Rina. Hours into the journey, the engine failed, and soon after, water began seeping into the vessel. As they drifted toward Lebanon, Bramley and his crew member, with no GPS or navigation systems, tried contacting civilian authorities in Israel. On Thursday, the Israeli Navy rescued them near Tyre .

"Everything was fine for a few hours, then about 45 miles from shore, the engine died," Bramley recalled. "While trying to fix it, we discovered water was leaking in. We started pumping the water, but then the batteries began to drain, and we had to switch to manual pumping."

Yossi Bramley's yacht

As they drifted closer to Lebanon, Bramley realized their situation was deteriorating. "Without GPS, we lost track of where we were, and soon saw a coastline—it had to be Lebanon. There was nothing we could do but wait for daylight."

Attempts to contact Israeli authorities intensified on Tuesday as the situation worsened. Civilian contacts initially dismissed the urgency, telling Bramley to "wait" and that it was "being handled."

Eventually, communication with the Navy was established, and discussions began about leaving the vessel behind. Bramley refused, insisting he could manage: "I said I could handle it, and in the end, they agreed to consult further."

When asked if he feared being stranded off Lebanon, Bramley admitted, "Yes, but I kept pumping water—manually at first, then I rigged up an electric pump. Every 45 minutes, I’d pump for about 15 minutes."

Israeli Navy boats rescue yacht that drifted toward Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

By Thursday afternoon, the Israeli Navy made contact, escorting the yacht back to Israeli waters, where a friend’s boat towed it the rest of the way. Bramley, whose yacht had been well-stocked for the Cyprus trip, was mainly concerned about not being able to update those waiting for him in Cyprus: "It wasn’t pleasant not being able to explain the delay, but they eventually understood."

The journey was impacted by GPS disruptions due to the ongoing conflict, which Bramley noted affected many sailors: "You get used to relying on technology, but when it fails, you have to go back to instincts. Thankfully, I have enough experience to navigate."

Despite the challenges, Bramley, who has a long history of sailing, including near Lebanon, was disappointed not to reach his destination: "I was really looking forward to reaching Cyprus."

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the incident: "On Thursday morning, the IDF received a report from the Civilian Sailing Center regarding a malfunctioning vessel with two Israeli citizens, drifting near Lebanese waters.

Navy and Air Force units were immediately dispatched. After contact was made with the vessel, a rescue operation began, and the boat was safely returned to Israeli territorial waters. No prior request for assistance had been made."