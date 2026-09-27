Watch: Israel releases footage of strike killing terrorist who abducted Noa Argamani

The Israel Police on Sunday released footage showing the airstrike that killed Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr, the terrorist who drove the motorcycle used to abduct Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre.
The footage shows Israeli forces tracking Sakr before a precise aerial strike hits him, sending a plume of smoke into the air.
The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that Sakr was killed in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip in a joint operation with the Gideonim Unit 33 of the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 crime-fighting division.
According to a joint statement, Sakr was affiliated with global jihad organizations operating in Gaza and supplied weapons to Hamas during the war.
“The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the Oct. 7 massacre and served as the motorcycle driver who abducted Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova festival into the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.
Israeli authorities said that in recent months Sakr had continued advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in cooperation with members of the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in what they described as repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.
“The terrorist was eliminated from the air in order to remove the threat he posed,” the statement said.
Argamani’s abduction became one of the most recognizable images of Oct. 7 after footage showed her being carried into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle as she pleaded for her life, with terrorists surrounding her and Or.
Argamani was rescued eight months later in Operation Arnon, the Israeli raid that freed four hostages from the Nuseirat area.
After her rescue, she continued campaigning for Or’s release. He ultimately returned to Israel as part of a hostage deal on Oct. 13, 2025.