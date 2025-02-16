Elderly man becomes global sensation after inviting his neighbors to a party

Michelle Hernandez was surprised when her neighbor Doug Turner knocked on her door to hand her a handwritten invitation to a party. The 87-year-old widower who has lived alone since his wife died of cancer, handed out to the neighbors the invites to a winter party.

"Food and drink is on me, you just bring your smile," he wrote adding that the event on Saturday will begin at four and last until the police close it down.

Moved by the gesture, Hernandez posted a clip of her door camera showing Turner, walking slowly, up to her door and her post went viral with over 2 million views in just a few days.

People from all over the United States posted clips responding to the elderly man's initiative, some set out to join the celebrations carrying with them crates of beer and snacks. Others including businesses, offered to donate to the party in other ways. Singer Michael Bublé sent along a crate of scotch. Members of the police posted their own responses, saying they certainly intended to show up to Doug's party.

The responses came from all over the world including the UK, Canada and even Australia and local parties were planned to coincide with the one Doug was hosting. Pubs and restaurants said they would air his party live on their screens.

@michaelbuble Doug! The Fraser and Thompson team and I fell in love with you and your kind heart. Let us send you some free good old fashion fun in the form of Whiskey so you and your guests can enjoy. #DougsWinterParty @Doug's Winter Party #dougswinterparty2025 ♬ It's a Beautiful Day - Michael Bublé

Doug's neighbors described him as a kind and generous man who always found time to meet new people. "He is a good soul," he said, adding that he always stops to greet his neighbors and asks them how they are doing or offers help.

Doug said life has been a challenge since his wife died and his parties help him maintain social contact and feel like he is part of a community. "I don't like being alone," he said, explaining that hosting seasonal parties brings folks over, connects him to others, and gives him purpose.

Some 2 million people watched Doug's party as it was streamed live on Saturday. The cops did show up, not to close the event down, but to join in the celebrations.

Now the neighborhood is planning to make the winter party an annual event that will raise money for charity.