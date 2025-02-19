The heart of an entire country is breaking: Bodies of Kfir, Ariel and Shiri Bibas and Oded Lifshitz are coming home

The entire country was shocked on October 7 by the photo of Shiri Bibas, 32, hugging her two red-haired sons, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, as they were surrounded in Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists who were leading them to captivity in Gaza. All three were declared kidnapped, as was the father, Yarden , who was released from captivity after 486 days - and the entire public hoped for the return of all the family members alive. Now that hope has been dashed - with the announcement that their bodies will be handed over by Hamas on Thursday morning.

3 View gallery Kfir, Ariel and Shiri Bibas and Oded Lifshitz ( Photos: Courtesy of families )

The body of Oded Lifshiz, 84, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, also will be repatriated.

Hamas claimed in late November 2023 that Shiri and her two children were dead. The terrorist organization has not provided any proof of this, and Israel has not signaled at any point that there is any real indication of this. In addition it has been claimed that they were being held by another organization. Hamas later even released a video of Yarden Bibas, while still in captivity , after allegedly being informed of their deaths.

News sites around the world followed the images of the children who remained captive, as well as the images of the reunion of the kidnapped who returned with their families as part of the first hostage deal.

In February 2024, the IDF showed family members of the Bibas' video captured by a security camera video showing Shiri and the two children in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on the day of the kidnapping. The three were seen alive in the video, but the footage was shown 136 days after their kidnapping an dit was certainly unclear at that point what condition the three were in. IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari revealed the video to the public after receiving the family's consent, and clarified at the time: "We are very concerned about the condition and well-being of Shiri and the children." Hagari also revealed that the family members were kidnapped by a terrorist organization called "Lords of the Desert," but clarified: "Hamas is responsible and holds all the details related to the Bibas family. It is the address for this family."

Yizhar Lifshitz, son of Oded Lifshitz, told Ynet on Wednesday evening that the family members were informed in the afternoon by the terrorist organizations that their father would be included in the release of the four kidnapped victims. "Until he is identified, nothing will be decided, but we are prepared for it to happen tomorrow," he told Ynet.

"The feelings are difficult. He left alive, was kidnapped alive, and returned dead. The kibbutz was burned, the community was slaughtered, what feelings can there be? Not simple feelings," Yitzhar said.