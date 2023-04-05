Iran foils drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan - media reports

Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday morning that Iran foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, amid mounting tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

The semi-official news agency said that the attack failed, and there were no casualties or damage.

Footage of a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan

