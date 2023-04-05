Iran foils drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan - media reports

Just days after Israeli air strikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two IRGC oficers, Iranian media reports a failed attack; In the past, Tehran has blamed Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January

Daniel Salami, Agencies|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday morning that Iran foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, amid mounting tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
Related stories:
The semi-official news agency said that the attack failed, and there were no casualties or damage.
2 View gallery
Footage of a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan Footage of a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan
Footage of a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan
(Photo: Reuters / WANA)
"The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defense systems," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.
In the past, Tehran has blamed Israel for such attacks. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.
2 View gallery
שרידי מל"טים מל"ט רחפן רחפנים מהמתקפה ב איספהאן איראן תיעוד שפרסמה התקשורת האיראנית שרידי מל"טים מל"ט רחפן רחפנים מהמתקפה ב איספהאן איראן תיעוד שפרסמה התקשורת האיראנית
Photos of drones from attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan
In January, Iran accused Israel of a drone attack on a military factory near the central city of Isfahan. Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani called the facility, where according to reports Iran produced advanced weapons, an "industrial complex" belonging to the Defense Ministry in the city.
The most recent attack comes days after Israeli air strikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members that served as military advisers in Syria.
First published: 11:59, 04.05.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.