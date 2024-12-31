'You’re almost home': Emotional call between hostage IDF soldier and rescuers

More than a year after her dramatic rescue from captivity in Gaza, a recording of the moments following the release of Israeli soldier Ori Magidish has been made public. The recording, unveiled on Tuesday, highlights the emotional exchange between Magidish and a Shin Bet operative after her rescue during a ground operation in Gaza.
Magidish, the first hostage freed during Israel’s October 2023 campaign, was rescued 23 days after being abducted by Hamas terrorists from her post at Nahal Oz, where she served as a lookout. Just four months after her release, Magidish made the decision to re-enlist in the military, joining the Intelligence Corps.
In the newly revealed recording, a Shin Bet operative reassures Magidish during the moments after her rescue: "Ori, dear, you're in good hands. The team got you out—we’re bringing you home. You’re incredible and brave. Well done. Soon, there will be a big hug waiting for you." Speaking from the operations control room, the operative added, “Your parents, Chaim and Margalit, are waiting for you. You’re almost home. You’re amazing.” A clearly shaken Magidish responded quietly, “Yes, I’m okay.”
Shin Bet officials explained their decision to assign a female operative to speak with Magidish immediately after her rescue. The operative works in the organization’s Special Operations Division.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Magidish’s remarkable journey led to her being chosen as one of the torchbearers during Israel’s most recent Independence Day ceremony. Before lighting the torch, she dedicated it to her fellow lookouts: "To my comrades who defended the borders then and continue to protect them now. To all those who made my rescue possible. Even in the darkness I experienced, I knew you would come for me."
Following her release, Magidish spoke about the strength she drew during her time in captivity. “I believe in God. I knew He was with me and would save me. I prayed every day—not from a prayer book, but from my heart. I felt the presence of my late grandmother, grandfather, and cousin. I clung to their memory and trusted that I would be freed, whether through a deal or a rescue mission. I believed in my country and my army, and that belief gave me strength to keep going.”
She also described an unshakable intuition that her rescue was imminent. "I can’t explain it, but I knew they were coming that day. I knew they wouldn’t leave me behind. I was overwhelmed when I saw them.”
Since her release, rumors have swirled about her ordeal, but Magidish has returned to a semblance of normalcy, even resuming military service. Her mother, Maggie, dismissed the speculation, saying: “Just because she’s not in perfect condition doesn’t mean she’s broken. People have said everything from claiming she was a Shin Bet plant to labeling us a crime family. They even questioned her appearance, asking how her nails could look manicured after captivity.”
Acknowledging the challenges, Maggie added, “Ori is living her life like any young woman her age, but, of course, no one returns from captivity unchanged. She lost friends there... It’s a harsh reality we’re still living because the war continues. But we know we’re incredibly fortunate. What happened to us is nothing short of a miracle.”