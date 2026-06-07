IDF names Master Sgt. Haim Kalomiti, 55, killed in central Israel terrorist attack

The IDF on Sunday named the soldier killed in a terrorist shooting attack in central Israel as Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti, 55, from Tzur Natan.

Kalomiti was a regional defense fighter in the 8881st Battalion of the Ephraim Brigade. His family has been notified, the military said.

2 View gallery Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti ( Photo: IDF )

Another reservist was seriously wounded in the same attack, the IDF said. He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment and his family was notified.

The attack began Sunday at a gas station in Kochav Yair, northeast of Tel Aviv, and continued near the nearby community of Tzur Yitzhak and on Route 5533, close to Tzur Natan.

Five other people were wounded in the attack, police and rescue officials said.

Police said one terrorist, identified as Omar Yassin from the nearby Arab Israeli city of Taibe, was eliminated. Security forces were searching for additional suspects, and a vehicle suspected of being used by the assailants was registered to a resident of Taibe.

Residents of Tzur Yitzhak were told to remain inside their homes after an alert warned of a possible terrorist infiltration.

Large police forces were sent to the scenes to collect evidence and search for suspects. The IDF and Shin Bet internal security service were also involved in the manhunt, and security forces were deployed to Taibe. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment following the attack.

“Following reports of multiple shooting incidents, IDF soldiers, in coordination with the security forces, were dispatched to the areas of Sla’it and Tzur Yitzhak a short while ago. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene,” the military said earlier. “The soldiers, together with additional medical personnel, began extensive searches for additional terrorists and are providing medical treatment to the injured. Additional soldiers are on their way to the scene.”

2 View gallery One of the scenes of the attack ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Authorities said two men were wounded at the Kochav Yair gas station, one seriously and one moderately. Another man was found moderately wounded at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak. Two more victims were later found on Route 5533 near Tzur Natan, one critically wounded and another seriously wounded. The critically wounded man, later identified as Kalomiti, was pronounced dead.

The terrorist also fired at the guard post of Sla’it, a nearby agricultural community. Its security coordinator returned fire, but the attacker fled.

Magen David Adom said it treated the victims and evacuated them to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva and Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

“We received reports of several wounded at different scenes, including people wounded by gunfire,” said Magen David Adom paramedic Lior Zilberberg. “At the gas station near Kochav Yair, we began treating a man about 50 in serious condition and a man about 30 in moderate condition. At another scene, in Tzur Yitzhak, we treated a man about 30 who was wounded in the hand. At another scene, on Route 5533, we treated another man in critical condition and another wounded person who was evacuated in serious condition.”

Police spokesman Aryeh Doron said earlier that the incident was ongoing. “Several victims were evacuated from the scenes for medical treatment. One of the suspects is in our hands. We are talking about more than one person, and the incident is still unfolding.”