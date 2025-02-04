What are the three pillars of artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is built on three key pillars, according to Dr. Roy Sasson, Director of the AI & Big Data Track at the GMBA program at Reichman University:
No. 1 - Data
No. 2 - Machine learning, which enables predictions
No. 3 - Generative AI
“If you're a news vendor, you have access to a lot of data feeds from various places, so you don't always need to rely on what is coming from people,” Sasson explained. “You can tap into social media. You can tap into various sources and so on.
“How do you digest all of that information?” he continued. “And most importantly, for the sake of news, how do you make sense of what is true and what is fake? On the machine learning aspect, how do you build better predictive analytics to understand what people wish to read more about, and based on that, adapt what is the real focus of journalists?”
