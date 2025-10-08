Israel prepares for possible Trump visit if hostage deal is signed: 'To celebrate the achievement'

Israel is making preliminary preparations for a possible visit by U.S. President Donald Trump if a deal is reached for the release of hostages and an end to the war, according to a report on Wednesday.
White House officials had reportedly prepared for the possibility of Trump traveling to Israel in mid-September, around the time of his visit to the United Kingdom, should a deal materialize. When negotiations stalled, the visit was shelved.
Officials now believe Trump would want to come to the region to “celebrate” the achievement of ending the war and securing the hostages’ release. The plan depends on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where discussions have recently resumed — and early signs are said to be positive.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching an agreement and extended an invitation to Trump to attend the future signing ceremony in Egypt. “I call on President Trump to continue supporting efforts to reach an agreement regarding Gaza,” Sisi said. “He has sent his envoys with a clear mission — to help end the war.”
Sisi added that Cairo “fully supports the diplomatic efforts currently underway in Sharm el-Sheikh to stop the war in Gaza,” stressing that Egypt “is working tirelessly to end the fighting.” He praised Trump’s involvement, declaring, “No one can threaten Egypt. The Egyptian state is capable of overcoming any challenge and facing any threat.”
Trump has frequently cited the mass demonstrations in Israel demanding the release of the hostages, often noting that many Israelis believe he alone can bring them home. He has long taken pride in his popularity in Israel, once boasting that he could easily be elected prime minister and claiming that “98% of Israelis support me.”
The preliminary planning for a potential Trump visit comes as talks in Sharm el-Sheikh intensify around the U.S. president’s proposal to free all remaining hostages and end the fighting. Behind the scenes, negotiators are still working through lists of Palestinian prisoners to be included in the agreement.
According to Palestinian sources, the prisoner issue has become a central sticking point in the discussions — partly due to Turkey’s pressure to accelerate the process and Hamas’ insistence on including militants serving long prison sentences.
While progress remains uncertain, the diplomatic momentum — and Trump’s clear desire to take part in any victory moment — has both Jerusalem and Washington preparing for what could soon become a historic visit.