Israeli officials say Hamas may not be able to return all hostage remains

Israeli officials believe Hamas may be unable to locate the remains of all Israeli hostages presumed dead in Gaza, potentially complicating negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, CNN reported Wednesday.

Citing three unnamed Israeli sources, the report said Hamas does not know the whereabouts of some of the at least 26 hostages classified as dead. One official estimated the number of missing bodies at seven to nine; another put the figure between 10 and 15.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

The assessment is reportedly based on Israeli intelligence, as well as messages conveyed by Hamas and intermediaries during recent rounds of negotiations. Officials also expressed concern over the fate of two hostages believed to be alive, suggesting their condition may be worsening.

The officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Cabinet have known for months that Hamas might not be able to locate all of the hostages’ bodies. They added that U.S. officials were also aware of the issue, noting that some hostages were held by armed factions in Gaza beyond Hamas’ control.

It remains unclear how this uncertainty could affect the latest round of talks underway in Egypt. One Israeli source told CNN that the government holds Hamas fully responsible for all hostages—living or dead—and expects all of them to be returned. The source warned that Hamas may use its inability to recover the remains as leverage to delay implementing parts of a ceasefire agreement, possibly demanding a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza first.

Another Israeli official voiced concern that Netanyahu might cite the uncertainty as a reason to halt the talks. However, other officials said the prime minister is more likely to use the issue to negotiate the final terms of a deal, particularly amid mounting U.S. and regional pressure to reach an agreement.

Negotiations in Cairo are aimed at securing the release of 48 remaining hostages and ending the war. A senior Israeli official said there was “real optimism” and that the parties were “closer than ever to a deal,” though cautioned that expectations should remain measured. Israeli officials believe an agreement could be finalized by Friday.

Under the current framework, Hamas would have 72 hours to release all hostages once a deal is signed. The U.S. is pushing for an agreement this week to begin the release process by next week.