Tel Aviv maintains business as usual amid Hezbollah fire: 'We trust the IDF'

Despite air raid sirens triggered by a Hezbollah missile from Lebanon on Wednesday morning, many Tel Aviv residents chose to continue their daily routines.
Hadar, a local, told Ynet she did not hesitate to send her daughter to kindergarten, even though the facility lacks a designated safe zone. “If there is a siren, I will come immediately to take her home,” she said. “Routine is the best approach, in my opinion.”
Hadar, who works as an assistant in municipal kindergartens, noted that there had been discussions among parents about whether educational institutions should remain open. She emphasized that the municipality is well-prepared, with educational centers distributed throughout the city. “There was no hesitation or alternative guidance,” she added.
Or, another Tel Aviv resident, admitted he woke up with “difficult feelings” but also decided to take his children to kindergarten. “It’s scary, but we trust the IDF,” he said. “I considered whether to send the children, but in the end, I don’t know any parents who didn’t. Everyone sent their children and felt safe.”
How do you mediate the sirens for children at such a young age? “We tell them what’s appropriate. I tell them a nice story. I told the children that the siren is like a song for a two-year-old; when you hear it, you go downstairs. There’s not much else to say.”
'Israel is strong, even Tel Aviv can endure it'
Doron Shnaper, a municipal spokesperson for the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, commented on the unprecedented attack on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. “Our reality in Kiryat Shmona is grim, with constant rocket fire, sirens and drones. Tuesday set a record with 50 launches,” he said.
“We have 24,000 affected residents. Israel is strong, and we need to resolve this with force. It’s time to crush Hezbollah. The residents of Kiryat Shmona will endure, and so can Tel Aviv. We love our country. We want the IDF to win and for us to return home.”
In Netanya, a city north of Tel Aviv, city council member Avi Salama acknowledged that the recent sirens marked the first time since 2021 that the city had been targeted. “There is no doubt it is unsettling. We lack sufficient safe zones in the city and schools, and these are fundamental issues that need addressing,” Salama said. “Many residents are reaching out, and the municipality is seeking solutions, but we stand united behind the IDF.”