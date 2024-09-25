Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv in first since war escalates

Residents of the Metropolitan Tel Aviv area and the Sharon planes woke up to sirens early on Wednesday. This was the farthest south the threat of Hezbollah missile fire had reached.
The IDF said Hezbollah launched a surface-to-surface missile at the center of the country that was intercepted by the David's Sling defense system.
Intercepts were reported to have been seen in the skies over cities in a vast area along the coast from Hadera to the north and Tel Aviv to the south. No injuries were reported. The Homefront command said that sirens were activated over a large area in anticipation of intercepts causing shrapnel to land. There were no changes to the guidelines given to the Israeli population, the command added and restrictions on school openings and workplaces remained only north of the Haifa-Tiberias line.
According to the Saudi Al Hadath channel, the missile attempted to target the IDF intelligence 8200 unit headquarters just north of Tel Aviv. According to the outlet, Hezbollah intended to send a message by firing a ballistic missile at the exact hour of the day that the Hamas massacre began on October 7.
Overnight, the IDF said it had attacked a weapons storage facility just south of the Lebanese capital Beirut after carrying out a targeted strike in the afternoon hours that killed Hezbollah's rockets division commander Ibrahim Qubaisi in the Hezbollah stronghold in the Dahieh quarter. The terror group confirmed he had been killed in the bombing of a six-story building.
Rocket, missile and drone fire toward Israel's north continued through the night and the military said a drone launched from the east entered Israeli air space and was shot down over the Arava desert. a pro-Iran militia operating in Syria and Iraq claimed responsibility.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay his departure to New York to address the UN General Assembly. He was scheduled to leave later on Wednesday but his office said he will travel on Thursday morning.
First published: 06:58, 09.25.24