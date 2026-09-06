Israel strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launches drones at IDF troops

The Israeli Air Force launched a wave of strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning after Hezbollah launched two explosive drones at Israeli troops operating in the area, the IDF said.

Troops opened fire at one of the drones and intercepted it. No casualties were reported.

Strike in Arab Salim, southern Lebanon

Following the launches, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for a building in the southern Lebanese village of Arab Salim. The military also struck a three-story building in Kfar Roummane.

“The IDF is currently operating, and will continue to operate forcefully, against Hezbollah terrorist organization’s repeated attempts to harm our troops,” the military said.

Separately, the IDF announced Sunday morning that it had launched a surprise General Staff exercise to test its readiness for a sudden multi-front security escalation.

The military said the drill is intended to assess the IDF’s alert level and preparedness for a range of unexpected operational scenarios, including the activation of standby forces and reserves, decision-making processes and the operational response at every level of command.

The exercise involves regional commands, military branches and General Staff directorates and is being held as part of efforts to strengthen defenses ahead of the Jewish holiday period.

“As part of the surprise exercise, commanders across all commands, directorates and branches have been called in, forces are being mobilized and reserve capabilities are being tested,” the IDF said.

“The chief of staff is observing the management of the exercise from the IDF’s supreme command post and in the field,” it added.

The military said increased movement of security forces and aircraft would be noticeable across Israel during the drill, stressing that there was no concern over an actual security incident.