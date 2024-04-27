Hamas: 'The movement will study this proposal and will deliver its response'

Hamas announced on Friday that it received Israel's official response regarding its position on the cease-fire talks. According to a statement issued by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, Deputy Head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, "The movement will study this proposal and, upon completion of its review, will deliver its response." Meanwhile, senior diplomatic sources said that discussions between Israel and Egypt concerning the hostage deal negotiations were "positive."
"Egypt demonstrates a significant willingness to pressure Hamas and to push for a deal," the sources said. At the same time, the IDF prepares for a major operation in Rafah, mounting pressure on Hamas, and motivating Egypt, which is concerned about such an operation. According to reports, Egypt is exerting significant efforts to prevent military action in Rafah by attempting to restart negotiations.
According to reports, Israel made it clear in talks with Egypt that it is "very serious" about its threat to enter Rafah. The IDF is prepared with its reservists, deployment of forces, and equipment. These reports are consistent with AP publications which stated that the IDF has deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles around Rafah, in preparation for an incursion into the city in southern Gaza.
While Israel is allowing the Egyptians to secure a deal with Hamas, officials have said that "Israel will not allow Hamas to drag its feet to prevent entry into Rafah." Currently, the proposed deal would only release 33 captives and not 40 like Israel had insisted. The released hostages would include women, female soldiers, the elderly, and chronically ill patients.
"Israel is ready to go above and beyond in many parameters for a humanitarian deal, but Israel will not allow Hamas to drag its feet. Israel will not allow Hamas to prevent entry into Rafah," the officials said. Although talks with Egypt were positive, the likelihood of a breakthrough in negotiations remains unclear. Hamas continues to insist on ending the war, a condition Israel firmly rejects.
Egyptian officials involved in the negotiations told the Wall Street Journal on Friday that the chances for a deal are not high with the current efforts but hope to "buy time" for the U.S. to dissuade Israel from entering Rafah.
Simultaneously, on the Egyptian channel "Al Qahera Al Youm," a "senior Israeli diplomatic source" was quoted saying: "We have proposed significant flexibility regarding the withdrawal of our forces and the return of Gazan residents to northern Gaza. Egypt will pressure Hamas to accept the last opportunity for it."
A senior Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad, told the Lebanese Hezbollah-controlled "Al Mayadeen" network, "The Israelis have no choice but to negotiate and reach an agreement because they will gain nothing from entering Rafah. Using Rafah to pressure Hamas will not work, and we will not change our position at all. Israel will achieve nothing by entering Rafah, it will only sink again in Gaza. We are very prepared to confront the occupation and resist it if it decides to enter Rafah."