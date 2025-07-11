IDF names combat officer killed in Gaza's Khan Younis

Captain Reei Biran, 21, a squad commander in the Golani Brigade ’s Reconnaissance Unit, from Shorashim, was killed in combat in southern Gaza on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Friday. Since the last ceasefire in Gaza ended, 41 soldiers have died in the Strip, with a total of 890 fatalities since the war began, including 448 in ground operations.

The incident took place during a Golani Brigade operation in Khan Younis aimed at demolishing structures. An explosion outside a building killed Biran, with initial suspicions pointing to an operational accident, though other possibilities are under investigation.

2 View gallery Captain Reei Biran ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

His aunt, Orna, mourned his loss, “With broken hearts and endless pain, we announce the loss of our beloved nephew. Beyond being an IDF officer, Reei was an inspiring figure—dedicated, principled and driven by a sense of mission and love for others.

“A beloved nephew and role model to his cousins, his light, smile and warmth touched everyone. He fills us with immense pride and eternal longing.” His uncle, Eitan, added, “Reei was a child of light, a brave warrior, a cherished son, brother and unparalleled nephew. The pain is immense, the loss unimaginable.”

On Thursday, the military also confirmed the death of Master Sergeant (res.) Avraham Azulay , 25, from Yitzhar, a combat engineering vehicle operator in the Southern Command’s engineering unit in a combined Hamas attack in Khan Younis.

Terrorists fired an anti-tank at the unit, then emerged from a tunnel attempting to abduct Azulay, who was part of a mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure with the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion.

Footage of abduction attempt released by Hamas

2 View gallery Master Sergeant (res.) Avraham Azulay ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Hamas released footage of the abduction attempt, revealing a recurring vulnerability: soldiers in exposed vehicles with open doors, similar to a recent incident where seven engineering soldiers died in an APC incident. The terrorists moved freely in daylight among a convoy demolishing homes, undetected, armed and filming.

An initial IDF investigation confirmed that the terrorists exploit rubble from bombardments and demolitions to approach safely, fire anti-tank missiles at close range and escape through undetected tunnels.

The IDF demolishes buildings used by militants that threaten forces, with most destruction near Gaza’s dividing corridors like Netzarim and Morag and a new buffer zone along the border.

The footage also highlights a persistent issue over the past year with the IDF relying on civilian engineering equipment , like bulldozers rented from contractors, due to the mechanical wear of military vehicles since October 7. These civilian tools, sent to the most dangerous frontlines, lack protection against even small arms fire.