Iran signals readiness for renewed conflict with Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei 's adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, has not ruled out another war with Israel , warning that the current situation is a volatile phase rather than a ceasefire.

“We’re not in a ceasefire now, but in a stage of war—and it could collapse at any moment,” he said. “There’s no protocol or agreement between us and the Israelis—or between us and the Americans.”

Safavi emphasized Iran’s need to strengthen its offensive and defensive capabilities, including diplomacy, cyber operations, missiles and drones, asserting: “We believe that anyone wanting peace must prepare for war, and that the best defense is offense.”

The absence of a formal ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is notable, with the current pause based on understandings brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff, with Qatari involvement.

Israel confirmed the ceasefire’s start in a statement: “Given the operation’s objectives were met, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to his bilateral ceasefire proposal.”

His comments followed backlash against President Masoud Pezeshkian’s support for renewed negotiations. “You don’t want to talk? Well, what do you want to do? Go to war? Going to talks doesn’t mean we intend to surrender,” Aref said.

Reuters reported that Khamenei favors returning to negotiations, with the regime prioritizing immediate survival over long-term strategy, viewing talks as the only way to avoid further escalation.

Israeli strike in Tehran in June 2025

Amir Hayat-Moqaddam, a member of Iran’s parliament, claimed Iranian missiles could strike deep into Europe and eventually U.S. cities via sea launches. “Perhaps our next missile will hit Washington directly. We can target America from the sea,” he told Iranian media.

“The Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace force has worked for 20 years to enable strikes from Iranian ships, and though we haven’t achieved that technology yet, it’s within reach.” With the U.S. 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) away, Iranian naval vessels could approach within 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) to launch attacks.

Past naval missions, including a 2021 voyage to Venezuela and a 2023 attempt toward the Panama Canal, underscore Iran’s growing reach. “Even now, all European countries are within our missile range. With existing missiles, we can hit France, Germany, Britain, and all of Western and Eastern Europe,” Hayat-Moqaddam added.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, returning from visits to Iraq and Lebanon, told Iranian media that Israel was “desperate under Iranian missile fire” during the June war.

“The enemy thought it had the best defense, but Iran’s missile rain left them utterly helpless,” he said, citing a regional official who claimed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran “finished” on day one but admitted to “big problems” by days four or five.

Larijani warned against overconfidence, noting, “We mustn’t be arrogant, as the enemy learns and develops new methods. We do the same and shouldn’t rely on just one military approach.”

He highlighted the June clash’s uniqueness due to direct U.S. involvement, saying, “It was face-to-face. The Americans, who always hid behind regional issues, entered the arena themselves, with their defense secretary explicitly ordering the bombings.”