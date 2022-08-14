'Bullet ripped the shirt but did not hurt me,' says 'miracle' survivor of Jerusalem attack

One of the survivors of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday called his escape from the scene of the shooting unscathed a "miracle" after one of the bullets ripped through his shirt but did not inflict major injuries.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis. Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

4 View gallery Father of the survivor holds the shirt ripped by one of the bullets ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the wounded. An embassy spokesperson disclosed no other information or details.

Among the wounded were also two brothers: Elazar Prover, 19, and Dubbi Prover, 16. The teens’ father, Yehezkel, said the bus which was targeted by the gunman was full when the two were waiting at the bus stop. “There was a great miracle. They waited at the bus stop, but the bus passed them by.”

The two then began boarding another bus when they heard shots coming from the vehicle that passed them just seconds earlier. "My son Elazar, had first-aid training and ran to care for a man, who was severely wounded.”

4 View gallery Dubbi Prover wearing his bloodstained shirt ( Photo: Gil Yochanan )

Yehezkel said that both of his children were shot during the attack. “The bullets went through their shirts. Went in the one end of their shoulders and exited at the other, and nothing serious happened to them.”

Dubbi was released from the hospital on Sunday, and Elazar, who also suffered minor injuries to his shoulder, was hospitalized for further treatment at Hadassah Medical Center.

“They told me: 'Dad, thank god that your two boys were saved.' They’re still shaken up after the events. People were hiding between the bus seats. I wish a speedy recovery to all who were hurt, and hope these hard times will pass,” Yehezkel said.

Yair, Elazar and Dubbi’s brother, said, “When the attack happened, Dubbi called and told us that they were both shot and wounded, but are okay and still conscious. He even managed to say that Elazar was treating others who were injured. We were shocked and left for the hospital, where they had been taken,” he added.

4 View gallery Dubbi and Elazar at the hospital ( Photo: Hadassah Medical Center PR )

“The orthopedists at the hospital said that Elazar was very lucky. Had the bullet hit a little deeper, he would not have been alive. It’s a miracle.”

Police Spokesman Eli Levi said, “the police and Shin Bet worked together to catch the terrorist. We were present in every location the terrorist could’ve escape to."

The suspected attacker was identified as a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem, who surrendered himself to the authorities following the manhunt.

"He’s currently being interrogated, and we’re trying to figure out his motive,” Levi said, adding that he hopes no one will be inspired to carry out copycat attacks. "Security forces foiled planned attacks like this more than once over the past two months. Jerusalem is back to its normal routine.”

4 View gallery Palestinian attacker and gun used in the shooting ( Photo: Israel Police )

The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. First, the gunman opened fire at the bus waiting in a parking lot, wounding two. Then, the gunman fled and opened fire at another location nearby, wounding another six people, one of them a 30-year-old woman who was pregnant and had to undergo an emergency delivery at the hospital.

After hiding for several hours, the terrorist arrived at the capital's Moriya police station by taxi with the gun he used to carry out the attack, as well as a knife, police said. Police are currently investigating where the attacker was hiding after his escape, and whether he is a part of a terrorist organization.



