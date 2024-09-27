Hezbollah rocket hits Safed home in first retaliation after Beirut strike

Rocket sirens sounded in the city of Safed and neighboring communities on Friday in Hezbollah's first attack on northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s central command in Beirut’s Dahieh district.
A direct hit was confirmed on a home in Safed, sparking a fire. No casualties were reported as the homeowners were away at the time. Rockets also exploded in unpopulated areas around the city. Magen David Adom ambulance service reported no injuries.
Additional rocket alerts were triggered in Karmiel, Sakhnin, Deir al-Asad and other towns in the Misgav Regional Council, as well as in Nahariya, Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, Shlomi, Bezet and Liman in the Western Galilee.