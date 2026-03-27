Iran fires missiles toward central Israel, no casualties reported

A missile was launched from Iran toward central Israel early Friday, triggering air raid sirens across multiple regions.
The IDF Home Front Command said launches were identified from Iran toward central Israel and the West Bank, warning that sirens could be activated in affected communities within minutes. Alerts were subsequently sounded in central Israel, the Shfela and the West Bank.
Explosions were heard in central Israel, and initial assessments indicated that the projectile was a missile carrying a cluster-type warhead.
Home Front Command announced that the incident had ended and residents in the affected areas — including the West Bank, the Jordan Valley, Jerusalem, the Judean foothills, Lachish, the Dan region, Yarkon, the Shfela and the Sharon — could leave protected spaces
Magen David Adom rescue service said that no reports of missile impacts or casualties had been received.