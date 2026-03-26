Why Iran’s missiles keep getting through: the weather factor Israel can’t control

at Israel from morning into the afternoon Thursday, setting off seven rounds of sirens in central Israel and another in the north, as analysts say poor weather over parts of Iran may be making it harder to detect and destroy launchers before they fire.

at Israel from morning into the afternoon Thursday, setting off seven rounds of sirens in central Israel and another in the north, as analysts say poor weather over parts of Iran may be making it harder to detect and destroy launchers before they fire.

was heavy on Thursday, with current conditions listed as cloudy, and forecasters predicting continued unsettled weather in the coming days. Reports from Iran also pointed to rain and fog in multiple provinces, conditions that could complicate aerial surveillance and strike operations.

was heavy on Thursday, with current conditions listed as cloudy, and forecasters predicting continued unsettled weather in the coming days. Reports from Iran also pointed to rain and fog in multiple provinces, conditions that could complicate aerial surveillance and strike operations.

ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai said the effort to track and destroy missile launchers is carried out largely by drones that remain over launch zones around the clock. That, he said, helps explain why the Israeli Air Force has already lost more than 10 drones in the campaign.

ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai said the effort to track and destroy missile launchers is carried out largely by drones that remain over launch zones around the clock. That, he said, helps explain why the Israeli Air Force has already lost more than 10 drones in the campaign.

ynet military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai said the effort to track and destroy missile launchers is carried out largely by drones that remain over launch zones around the clock. That, he said, helps explain why the Israeli Air Force has already lost more than 10 drones in the campaign.