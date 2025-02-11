'Hell worse than what we have already?': Gazans respond to Trump's plans

With his Gaza home destroyed in Israel's military offensive, Shaban Shaqaleh had intended to take his family on a break to Egypt once the Hamas - Israel cease-fire was firmly in place.

He changed his mind after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to resettle Gaza's Palestinian residents and redevelop the enclave, and said they should not have the right to return.

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP/Alex Brandon )

The Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, where dozens of multi-story buildings once stood, is now largely deserted. There is no running water or electricity and, like most buildings there, Shaqaleh's home is in ruins.

"We are horrified by the destruction, the repeated displacement and the death, and I wanted to leave so I can secure a safe and better future for my children - until Trump said what he said," Shaqaleh, 47, told Reuters via a chat app.

"After Trump's remarks, I canceled the idea. I fear leaving and never being able to come back. This is my homeland," he also said.

Under Trump's scheme, Gaza's about 2.2 million Palestinians would be resettled and the United States would take control and ownership of the coastal territory, redeveloping it into what Trump has called the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"The idea of selling my home or the piece of land I own to foreign companies to leave the homeland and never come back is completely rejected. I am deeply rooted in the soil of my homeland and will always be," Shaqaleh said.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza - which they want to be part of an independent state also encompassing the West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital - has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations. Neighboring Arab states have rejected it since the Gaza war began in 2023.

After Hamas said on Monday it was suspending the release of Israeli hostages set out in the cease-fire deal due to alleged Israeli violations, Trump said the Palestinian terror group should release all those it still holds by noon on Saturday or he would propose canceling the truce and "let hell break out."

3 View gallery The Gaza Strip ( Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP )

"Hell worse than what we have already? Hell worse than killing?" said Jomaa Abu Kosh, a Palestinian from Rafah in southern Gaza, standing beside devastated homes.

One woman, Samira Al-Sabea, accused Israel of blocking aid deliveries, a charge denied by Israel.

"We are humiliated, street dogs are living a better life than us," she said. "And Trump wants to make Gaza hell? This will never happen."

Some Gazans said Palestinian leaders must find a solution to their problems.

"We don't want to leave our country but we also need a solution. Our leaders - Hamas, the PA (Palestinian Authority), and other factions - must find a solution," said a 40-year-old carpenter who gave his name as Jehad.

'Does he own Gaza?'

In the West Bank, Palestinians were also aghast at Trump's words. "Does he own Gaza to ask people to leave it?" said Nader Imam. "Regarding Trump, I only blame the American people. How can a country like this, a superpower, accept a person like Trump? His statements are savage."

3 View gallery Northern Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi )

"What will Trump do? There is no fear, we rely on God," said another West Bank resident, Mohammed Salah Tamimi.

The proposal shattered decades of U.S. peace efforts built around a two-state solution and added pressure on neighboring Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Palestinians.

Both countries, which receive billions in aid from the United States, rejected the plan citing concerns for national security and their commitment to the two-state solution.

For Jordan, which borders the West Bank and has absorbed more Palestinians than any other state since Israel's creation, the plan is a nightmare.

Trump said he might withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refused to cooperate. Jordan's King Abdullah is meeting with Trump in Washington on Tuesday and is expected to express his rejection of the plan.

"Jordan can never accept resolving this issue at its expense," said Suleiman Saud, the chairman of the Palestine Committee in Jordan's House of Representatives. "Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians."