Burning tires, roadblocks and violence: 18 Jewish extremists arrested in West Bank outpost evacuation

Eighteen suspects were arrested during the evacuation of the illegal Ora Yisrael outpost near Ariel in the West Bank, in an unusually large number of arrests following clashes with security forces. The suspects were detained on suspicion of assaulting and obstructing security personnel during the operation.

Jewish rioters set tires on fire and erected barricades on major roads in an attempt to prevent security forces from reaching the outpost. The disturbances blocked several main roads throughout the morning, causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

Gallery Near Salfit, Jewish extremists set fire to prevent the IDF from reaching the outpost ( Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/AFP )

"Security forces cleared the roadblocks and completed the enforcement operation," the IDF spokesperson said. "Throughout the operation, dozens of rioters engaged in physical and verbal violence against security forces, despite efforts by the troops to avoid physical confrontation."

Security forces also seized several vehicles at the scene, one of which contained flammable materials, weapons intended for assault and pepper spray. The 18 detainees were transferred for questioning by police in the Judea and Samaria District.

Outpost used as staging ground for attacks on Palestinian villages

According to security officials, the Ora Yisrael outpost served as a base for Jewish extremist violence, with rioters gathering there, equipping themselves and setting out to raid neighboring Palestinian villages. Authorities evacuated the outpost both because it was established illegally and because of the security threat it posed.

A roadblock set up by rioting Jewish extremists in the West Bank

Security officials say the site is not an isolated case. Numerous other unauthorized outposts across the West Bank are used by extremists as staging points for acts of nationalist violence .

The evacuation comes just one week after Jewish extremists rioted at several intersections in the West Bank following an attempt to remove hilltop youth from an outpost at the Tubasi family's home in the Palestinian village of Jalud , in the Binyamin area.