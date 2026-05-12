Two IDF troops wounded in Hezbollah drone strike on northern border

According to the military, explosive drones and UAVs were launched at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon; Air Force intercepted one drone, while another exploded inside Israeli territory near the border

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Two troops were wounded Tuesday evening in an explosive drone strike near the Lebanese border, the IDF said, after five sirens sounded within two hours across the northern border area.
According to the military, explosive drones and UAVs were launched at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. The Air Force intercepted one drone, while another exploded inside Israeli territory near the border.
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פעילות כוחות צה"ל בדרום לבנוןפעילות כוחות צה"ל בדרום לבנון
(Photo: IDF)
Following additional alerts, the IDF said several UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israel, while contact was lost with others.
The IDF later said a noncommissioned officer was moderately wounded and a reservist was lightly wounded when an explosive drone hit inside Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.
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