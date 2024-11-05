Gallant says fired over disagreements on draft, hostages and accountability

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, responding to his dismissal earlier Tuesday , said that he was fired due to disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on key security issues.

In a special statement, Gallant said his firm stance that all Israeli youth must serve in the IDF, his push for the recovery of hostages, and his call for a national inquiry into the security failures that led to the events of the October 7 Hamas attack.

2 View gallery Outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

"There is no forgiveness for abandoning the hostages. We can bring them back," Gallant stressed, while also highlighting his responsibility for both successes and failures during his tenure.

"My priorities have always been clear: the State of Israel, the IDF, and the defense establishment—only then comes my personal future," he said.

Gallant emphasized that his dismissal follows what he described as "remarkable achievements" by the defense establishment. "We struck in Gaza and Lebanon, eliminated terrorist leaders across the Middle East, and for the first time ever, delivered a precise, lethal and swift blow to Iran. I am proud of the defense establishment's accomplishments."

He also highlighted the importance of learning from past mistakes. "I am responsible for the successes—but also for the failures and the pain," he said.

Gallant concluded by underscoring his unwavering support for the IDF and other security agencies, stating, "I have not, and will not, allow any harm to come to the IDF, its commanders or its soldiers—from the highest ranks to the last soldier."

He urged political leaders to follow the moral compass of the defense establishment, saying, "In times of darkness and uncertainty, we must navigate by our compass." Gallant ended his statement with a salute to the fallen and their families.

Gallant believed as recently as Monday in private conversations that Netanyahu would hesitate to fire him, not wanting to position himself as the moderate and pragmatic figure in an increasingly hardline Cabinet. Nevertheless, Gallant conveyed to those close to him a sense of satisfaction with how he managed the war, saying that he was at peace with himself and calling it "the most important role of his life."

Netanyahu reportedly informed Gallant of his dismissal just 10 minutes before the public announcement. The meeting lasted only a few minutes, after which Gallant’s chief of staff arrived to collect the official dismissal letter.

Gallant's associates were not surprised by the move, acknowledging that the decision to fire him had already been made in principle. However, they were caught off guard by the timing, which they believe is tied to both the daycare funding bill—a derivative of the draft exemption law for Haredi men, which Gallant strongly opposed—and a new security investigation involving events following the October 7 massacre, with a senior Netanyahu aide under scrutiny.

They also believe the timing was influenced by the U.S. elections, claiming that "Netanyahu thought the move would catch the protest movement off guard while everyone’s attention was focused on America."

Netanyahu had considered firing Gallant as early as September, intending to replace him with Minister Gideon Sa'ar, but the pager operation in Lebanon, which saw thousands of Hezbollah pagers explode simultaneously, thwarted the plan.

Netanyahu realized that firing a defense minister on the eve of a war would be seen as irresponsible. The dismissal was delayed due to Israel's unprecedented air raid in Iran, and even now, Netanyahu is taking a calculated risk in removing Gallant ahead of a possible Iranian retaliation.

