Houthi missile falls short of Israel hours after earlier launch

Second missile launch in six hours comes after Israeli airstrike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port; no sirens sounded; Ben Gurion Airport briefly halts flights

Yoav Zitun, Iris Lifshitz-Klieger, Or Hadar|
A ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon fell short of its target, marking the second attempted strike in under six hours.
The IDF said the projectile failed to reach Israeli territory and did not trigger air raid sirens. No casualties or damage were reported, though Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted flights, delaying several arrivals from international destinations.
2 View gallery
Sirens that sounded in central Israel on Tuesday morning Sirens that sounded in central Israel on Tuesday morning
Sirens that sounded in central Israel on Tuesday morning
(Photo: Cumta)
The earlier missile, launched around 5:50 a.m., set off sirens across central and southern Israel, waking millions in cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Rishon LeZion. The Israeli Air Force intercepted the missile without incident.
The attacks followed an Israeli airstrike Monday on Yemen’s Hodeidah port—the first in two weeks—targeting Houthi infrastructure reportedly used to facilitate missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional shipping lanes.
2 View gallery
הפגנות חות'ים בתימןהפגנות חות'ים בתימן
Houthis in Yemen
(Photo: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
According to the IDF, the strikes hit engineering equipment, fuel tanks, vessels, and other assets the Houthis were rebuilding for military use.
The IDF described Hodeidah as a key conduit for Iranian weapons smuggled to the Houthis, who are backed by Tehran. The military said its strike aimed to disrupt the rebels' operational capabilities and prevent further attacks on Israeli and allied targets.
