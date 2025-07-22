Houthi missile falls short of Israel hours after earlier launch

A ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon fell short of its target, marking the second attempted strike in under six hours.
The IDF said the projectile failed to reach Israeli territory and did not trigger air raid sirens. No casualties or damage were reported, though Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted flights, delaying several arrivals from international destinations.
The earlier missile, launched around 5:50 a.m., set off sirens across central and southern Israel, waking millions in cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Rishon LeZion. The Israeli Air Force intercepted the missile without incident.
The attacks followed an Israeli airstrike Monday on Yemen’s Hodeidah port—the first in two weeks—targeting Houthi infrastructure reportedly used to facilitate missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional shipping lanes.
According to the IDF, the strikes hit engineering equipment, fuel tanks, vessels, and other assets the Houthis were rebuilding for military use.
The IDF described Hodeidah as a key conduit for Iranian weapons smuggled to the Houthis, who are backed by Tehran. The military said its strike aimed to disrupt the rebels' operational capabilities and prevent further attacks on Israeli and allied targets.