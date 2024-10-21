Rabbi sues Hamas, PA after wife, daughters murdered in attack

Rabbi Leo Dee and his family filed a lawsuit in the Jerusalem District Court against the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas terror organization, for the murder Rabbi Leo Dee's wife, Lucy, 48, and their two daughters, the late Maia-Esther, 20, and the late Rina-Miriam, 15, in a shooting attack about 18 months ago in the Jordan Valley.
The lawsuit, which was filed a few days ago through the lawyers of the Shurat Hadin advocacy group organization, amounts to NIS 50 million.
According to the Shurat Hadin organization, in accordance with the recent Compensation for Victims of Hostile Action Act, the court may award compensation five times as much as previously given. The lawsuit claims the Palestinian Authority "supports terrorism" because the PA pays imprisoned terrorists, and therefore bears responsibility for the triple murder, carried out by Hamas terrorists.
"On Passover a year and a half ago, my wife Lucy and my daughters Rina and Maia were murdered by despicable terrorists. Since then our lives have changed beyond recognition," said Rabbi Dee. "It is unbelievable that to this day the Palestinian Authority pays rewards to the families of the terrorists, in support of the perpetrators of the damned attack."
"This lawsuit is our attempt to do some justice, on behalf of Lucy, Maia, and Rina. The lawsuit does nothing to heal our pain or sorrow, but we continue to fight evil wherever he is. We are working at the legal level and hope to be able to damage the rewards and incentives that the terrorists have been receiving from the Palestinian Authority for decades as much as possible."
The new law to compensate victims of terrorism sets a minimum threshold of ten million shekels for the victim's next of kin, and five million shekels for each family member.
"This lawsuit joins a series of lawsuits that we are conducting these days against the Palestinian Authority and the terrorist organizations that it finances, but this time, in light of the new compensation law, we estimate that these will give some peace of mind to the victims of terrorism this time, in light of the amount of funds that will be taken," said President Shurat Hadin organization, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who represents the Dee family.
"This is the time for the victims of terrorism to fight back with all their strength and bring about the economic collapse of the terrorist organizations."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: