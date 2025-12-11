Horror at 20,000 feet: skydiver left hanging from plane wing after sudden parachute deployment

Australian authorities released dramatic footage Thursday showing a skydiver cutting himself free with a knife after his reserve parachute accidentally deployed and became tangled in the tail of the small plane he had just exited. The man later landed safely under his main parachute and suffered only minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Sept. 20 in Queensland but was made public only now as part of an investigation report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. A group of 17 people had taken off in a Cessna 208 Caravan for a skydive from about 4.6 kilometers (15,000 feet).

skydiver left hanging from plane wing after sudden parachute deployment

According to the report and video recorded inside the aircraft, the reserve parachute of the first jumper opened prematurely when its activation handle accidentally caught on one of the main wing flaps as he prepared to exit. The chute deployed instantly, whipping the skydiver backward and knocking into another jumper who had been waiting near the door to film the group.

Footage shows the skydiver hanging from the aircraft’s tail section with the reserve parachute cords wrapped around it. Thirteen skydivers continued their jumps, while two more waited at the door and watched as the man pulled out a knife and cut 11 lines to free himself. After dropping clear of the aircraft, he deployed his main parachute and descended safely.

The entanglement damaged the plane’s tail, and the pilot, according to the report, briefly feared he might need to abandon the aircraft using his own emergency parachute. He declared an emergency to Brisbane air traffic control but ultimately managed to land the Cessna safely despite the damage.