Ukraine attacks Israel after its UN sovereignty vote aligns with Trump’s pro-Russia stance

A day after Israel's dramatic vote at the UN General Assembly against the Ukraine-initiated resolution that calls for preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel expressed sharp criticism. "I constantly receive phone calls from Israeli ministers, Knesset members, and ordinary citizens who say how ashamed they are of this vote," said Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk.
Israel joined the United States in voting against the resolution —a first for both nations since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The resolution, which was overwhelmingly approved by 93 countries, also calls for halting hostilities and pursuing a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The unusual vote followed a dramatic shift in US policy regarding the war, after President Donald Trump harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and effectively adopted Russia's stance. Shortly after the UN vote, Trump stated during a press conference at the White House alongside French President Emmanuel Macron that he is focusing on achieving a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine "as quickly as possible." He added that the U.S. has held "several excellent conversations" with Russia since his inauguration last month.
Ukraine was stunned by Israel's decision. Korniychuk issued a statement noting: "On February 24, 2025, three years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the General Assembly adopted the resolution 'Promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.' Supported by 93 countries, the document reaffirms Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter."
The ambassador also reiterated that he continues to receive calls from Israeli officials embarrassed by the vote, adding, "Unfortunately, Israel is among the 18 nations that opposed supporting fundamental principles of truth and democracy. I want to thank the people of Israel who supported Ukraine three years ago and continue to stand with us today. I repeatedly emphasize that the people of Ukraine and Israel are one big family that feels each other's pain. This makes it so difficult to understand the position of Israeli officials — a country at war after being attacked without provocation, a country that, like Ukraine, fights for its right to exist."
Up until the final moments before the vote, Israel was unsure of the United States’ stance and whether it would indeed vote against the resolution. Israel aligned with the U.S. but was among only a handful of nations to do so — joined by allies like Hungary and Pacific Island nations. North Korea and Russia also opposed the resolution.
Since the war's onset, Israel has supported Ukraine's territorial integrity and even attempted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on a Saturday in May 2022 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Throughout the conflict, Israel sided with Ukraine and provided it with assistance, primarily in the form of protective equipment such as helmets, vests and gas masks. Israel also transferred its Red Alert rocket warning system to Ukraine, and the two nations have exchanged intelligence on Iranian aid to Russia, particularly regarding the supply of attack drones.
At the same time, Ukraine has expected Israel to step up its support by providing offensive weapons, a demand Israel has refrained from fulfilling due to concerns about provoking Russia's anger, which has caused significant disappointment in Ukraine. Recent reports suggested that Israel transferred Patriot defense systems to Ukraine, but it was later clarified that the systems were handed to the U.S., which then delivered them to Ukraine. Public opinion in Ukraine has sympathized with Israel following the October 7 massacre and, generally, the country has felt a shared sense of destiny with Israel.