Ukraine attacks Israel after its UN sovereignty vote aligns with Trump’s pro-Russia stance

Israel joined the United States in voting against the resolution —a first for both nations since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The resolution, which was overwhelmingly approved by 93 countries, also calls for halting hostilities and pursuing a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

and effectively adopted Russia's stance. Shortly after the UN vote, Trump stated during a press conference at the White House alongside French President Emmanuel Macron that he is focusing on achieving a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine "as quickly as possible." He added that the U.S. has held "several excellent conversations" with Russia since his inauguration last month.

Ukraine was stunned by Israel's decision. Korniychuk issued a statement noting: "On February 24, 2025, three years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the General Assembly adopted the resolution 'Promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.' Supported by 93 countries, the document reaffirms Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and calls for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter."

