Dubai hotel hit by Iranian drone; direct strike reported in Bahrain | Watch

In Kuwait, a drone was reported to have struck Kuwait International Airport; state media said several workers were injured and that the damage was 'limited'

Smoke was seen rising over Dubai on Saturday after what Arab media reported was an Iranian drone strike that hit a hotel in the city.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates reported four people were wounded in Dubai. Emergency crews were dispatched to a building in the Palm Jumeirah area, where a fire broke out following the reported strike.
Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said it had intercepted a barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran toward Gulf countries hosting U.S. military bases. State media in the UAE reported that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi.
Footage circulated Saturday evening also appeared to show a direct strike on a high-rise building in Bahrain, though local authorities have not released further details.
In Kuwait, Iran launched drones in the afternoon, and a drone was reported to have struck Kuwait International Airport. State media said several workers were injured and that the damage was “limited.” Later in the evening, Kuwaiti hospitals said 12 wounded people had been treated following the Iranian fire.
Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli passengers traveling to Dubai were stranded for hours aboard a Flydubai aircraft that departed from Ben Gurion Airport but was diverted to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, due to the conflict with Iran. The passengers remained on the plane for several hours before being allowed into the terminal.
“God’s fear,” one passenger said, describing the prolonged wait on the aircraft. He added that local officials in Riyadh were treating them respectfully after they were escorted into the airport.
